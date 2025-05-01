End. appoints former Trussardi and Givenchy CEO to helm

End. has announced new leadership. The Newcastle-born streetwear retailer has appointed Sebastian Suhl as its new chief executive officer. He will succeed Parker Gunderson, who stepped down from the helm position on May 1.

Suhl was appointed after what the company said was a “comprehensive global search”, with his role being “unanimously approved” by End.’s board of directors. To aid in the transition, chief financial officer Karen Dracou will assume the role of interim CEO “to ensure operational stability and maintain momentum across the company’s strategic initiatives", a press release stated.

Suhl, who has served as a board member to End. since September 2024, is taking on the new role at the company following his position as CEO at Mosaiq Group, where he has been for nearly two years.

Prior to this, Suhl had served in a number of leadership roles at various luxury fashion houses, including Trussardi, where he was CEO; Valentino, where he had been managing director; and LVMH, where he had served as CEO for both Marc Jacobs and Givenchy. He had also been with Prada over the course of 10 years, with his final role at the fashion giant being that of chief operating officer.

Industry veteran Sebastian Suhl takes on CEO role

Suhl’s appointment at End. reflects what the retailer says is a strategic leadership transition that intends to help position the company for its next chapter “focused on sustainable growth and continued innovation”.

It is on this basis to which End.’s chairman, Martin Brok, said he was thrilled to welcome Suhl, adding in a statement: “He brings exceptional leadership, a strong strategic vision, and a deep understanding of our industry. We would also like to sincerely thank Parker for his contributions and leadership during his tenure, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

End.’s current operations are being overseen by private equity firm Apollo, which was reported to have taken over the retailer in October 2024 as part of efforts to recapitalise the business. Co-founders of the business Christiaan Ashworth and John Douglas Parker had agreed to fully exit the company. Through the acquisition, End. set out to “strengthen [its] balance sheet and forward cash flow as we look to reach our next stage of evolution as a brand”, Gunderson said at the time.

Financial struggles at End., which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, became evident upon the publication of its results for the year ended 31 March 2024, during which time the company slipped into the red, posting an operating loss of 43.6 million pounds, down from a prior profit of 8.8 million pounds. In the report, End. said the retail landscape had “remained challenging as macroeconomic pressures persisted both in the UK and abroad” and, despite undergoing a company-wide restructuring, results proved disappointing.

Into the rest of 2024 and coming into 2025, however, End. has made a number of steps to adjust its leadership team and expand its collaboration projects. The report concluded: “End. operates in what remains an intensely competitive industry but continues to invest in the right capabilities to drive future growth, supported by long-term strategies with key brand partners and a continual desire to improve and streamline operations.”