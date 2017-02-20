Fashionunited
Enrique Hernandez to retire from Nordstrom board
PEOPLE

Prachi Singh
|

Nordstrom has announced the retirement of Enrique 'Rick' Hernandez, Jr., after he informed the board of directors that he will not be seeking re-election to the board at the end of his current term in May 2017.

"As Rick moves to focus on his other personal and professional pursuits, we want to thank him for his 20 years of service as one of our most valued and longest-term board members," said Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of Nordstrom in a statement, adding, "We are so fortunate to have been the beneficiary of his leadership and guidance that have supported our efforts to provide customers with the best possible shopping experience and helped our company grow from 4.8 billion dollars in sales when he joined us to 14.1 billion dollars through fiscal year 2015."

Hernandez joined the Nordstrom board of directors in 1997 and served the company for almost two decades. He was named lead director in August 2000 and served in that position for more than five years before serving as chairman and presiding director from May 2006 through May 2016.

Picture:Nordstrom
nordstrom enrique hernandez

