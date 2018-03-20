Erica Vilkauls to replace Darren Topp as LK Bennett CEO

Women’s fashion label LK Bennett, which had hired Darren Topp, the former head of collapsed retailer BHS, as its chief executive in 2016, has been asked to leave the company, reports This Is Money. Erica Vilkauls, who served as chief executive of womenswear chain East for three months earlier this year, would take over the position to be vacated by Topp next month.

At LK Bennett, Topp had stepped into the role held by Robert Bensoussan on an interim basis. The label that counts on the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the actresses Anna Paquin and Reese Witherspoon as its coveted customers expected Topp, having over 30 years of senior level retail experience with Marks & Spencer and BHS to provide a much needed fillip to the brand’s growth.

In its accounts filed with the Companies House UK, LK Bennett reported a loss of 4.5 million pounds for the year ending July 30, 2016, while sales dropped 1 percent to 92.3 million pounds.

Picture:Facebook/L.K.Bennett