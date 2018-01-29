Erin Stern named President of Dressbarn

Ascena Retail Group has announced that Erin Stern has been promoted to President of Dressbarn.

“Erin brings extraordinary strategic, branding and merchandising capabilities that will complement our current leadership team,” said Gary Muto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascena Brands in a statement, adding, “I’ve known Erin from our work together at Ascena, but also when our career paths crossed at Gap Inc. She is an extremely talented leader with a passion for product, brand and our customer.”

Stern, the company said, spent the majority of her career at Gap Inc. where she held senior leadership roles across multiple product categories. She was also the chief merchant for Juicy Couture and president of Bebe Sport. Prior to naming her as President of Dressbarn, Stern served as EVP-chief merchandising officer for Maurices.

“I’m excited to work alongside this talented team. The combination of this brand’s strong history, combined with its niche in the market, make us uniquely positioned to play a more meaningful role in our customer’s lives,” added Stern.

Picture:Dressbarn website