Erinn Murphy joins Kontoor Brands to lead finance and operations at Helly Hansen

US-based apparel group Kontoor Brands has appointed Erinn Murphy as vice president, global head of finance and operations for Helly Hansen and corporate investor relations. Murphy will join the company in early May.

As part of her new role, Murphy will relocate to Oslo, Norway, to serve as an international assignee and a member of the Helly Hansen leadership team. In addition to her responsibilities at the Norwegian outdoor brand, she will oversee corporate investor relations for the wider group.

Murphy joins Kontoor Brands from the US footwear company Crocs, where she held the position of senior vice president, investor relations and corporate strategy. Her career includes nearly 20 years of experience, notably as managing director of consumer equity capital markets at investment bank Piper Sandler.

Strategic focus on global growth

The appointment is intended to strengthen the leadership at Helly Hansen as Kontoor Brands seeks to accelerate the brand’s international expansion. Joe Alkire, executive vice president, chief financial officer (CFO) and global head of operations of the company, highlighted Murphy’s dual experience in corporate strategy and equity analysis.

“Having led investor relations and corporate strategy from within a high-growth consumer brand and nearly 20 years of experience covering global lifestyle brands as a respected senior equity analyst, she understands what drives long-term value creation from every angle,” Alkire stated.

Alkire added that Murphy’s perspective will enhance the operational depth of the Helly Hansen team while improving how the group engages with the investment community. Murphy also currently serves on the board of directors for the US-based e-commerce retailer Revolve Group.

Internal leadership transition

The arrival of Murphy coincides with an expanded remit for Michael Karapetian, the current vice president, global brand and operations finance and corporate investor relations. Karapetian will take on responsibility for all aspects of global brand and supply chain finance alongside corporate investor relations.

Karapetian is scheduled to complete his own international assignment at Helly Hansen in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026. This timeline allows for a transition period between the two executives to ensure operational continuity.

Kontoor Brands manages a portfolio that includes the heritage denim labels Wrangler and Lee, as well as the technical performance brand Helly Hansen. The group focuses on the lifestyle, outdoor and workwear segments on a global scale.