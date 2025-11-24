Ermenegildo Zegna Group: Gianluca Tagliabue to be new CEO

Ermenegildo Zegna Group has announced a new leadership and CEO, establishing a new framework to guide the company's future strategy. Gianluca Tagliabue has been appointed to the role of CEO.

As stated in a note, Ermenegildo Zegna NV has announced a new leadership structure for the Group and the Zegna brand, effective January 1, 2026. The statement specified: “The changes follow a thorough succession planning process conducted by the board of directors.”

Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, currently the group's chairman and CEO, will assume the role of group executive chairman. In this capacity, he will focus on safeguarding the heritage and integrity of the three brands: Zegna, Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion. He will also continue to drive long-term value creation. Zegna will also maintain supervision of the group's textile division; the group general counsel's office, including internal audit; and the external relations department, which covers sustainability, investor relations and corporate communications.

Gianluca Tagliabue, 57, currently the group's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, will assume the role of group CEO, subject to shareholder approval. He will take on the role on an interim basis from January 1, 2026. Tagliabue will then be appointed by the board of directors to the position of executive director and CEO at the 2026 annual general meeting.

Edoardo, 37 and Angelo Zegna, 39 to be appointed co-CEOs of Zegna brand

Working in close collaboration with the group executive chairman, Tagliabue will be tasked with shaping and executing the group's long-term strategy. He will also drive the business performance of all brands and further strengthen the integration of the company's corporate functions. Tagliabue will also oversee manufacturing operations, and the CEOs of the group's brands will report to him. Gian Franco Santhià, currently group control and chief accounting officer, will be appointed group CFO, reporting to the CEO.

Edoardo and Angelo Zegna, members of the fourth generation of the Zegna family, will be appointed co-CEOs of the Zegna brand. They will succeed Gildo Zegna, who has held the role for over 20 years. Edoardo Zegna is currently Zegna's chief marketing and digital officer and group chief sustainability officer. He will lead all aspects of the brand's strategy, from brand image to marketing, and will oversee design aspects, including store design, alongside Zegna's artistic director Alessandro Sartori.

Angelo Zegna, currently CEO of Zegna's EMEA region and global client strategy director, will oversee product development, merchandising and commercial strategy. He will also be responsible for driving performance across markets and channels.

Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna to assume the role of group executive chairman

“I am proud and excited about today's announcement. One of a leader's most important responsibilities is to think ahead: to prepare for the future and empower the next generation of executives. This belief has always been deeply rooted in our family values and is a key force behind today's announcement,” stated Gildo Zegna, chairman and CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna Group, in the statement.

“Together with the board of directors, I have asked Gianluca Tagliabue to take on the role of group CEO. Over the last decade, Gianluca has been a pillar of our group, guiding the company through key transformations. Ermenegildo Zegna Group is a custodian of authenticity. Gianluca embodies this philosophy and will support our brand CEOs in pursuing the group's mission as a trusted and forward-thinking guide,” added Gildo Zegna.

The management also explained in the statement: “Edoardo and Angelo's complementary strengths and clear vision will make them a highly effective team to lead the Zegna brand. They continue the family legacy and have demonstrated their business leadership in recent years. Together, they will not only carry forward the brand's timeless heritage but will further strengthen it.”

As executive chairman, Gildo Zegna will stand alongside the new leadership team and all our colleagues. “I will be a curious and passionate custodian of our brands' vision and values, as I have always been. I will also continue to oversee the group's textile platform, where it all began. I look forward to shaping the next chapter of our Group with this new leadership team,” specified Gildo Zegna.

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, the Italian fashion group recorded a slight increase in turnover in the third quarter of the 2025 financial year, returning to growth after losses in the first half.

The group's turnover from July to September was 398.2 million euros, an increase of 0.2 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. On an organic basis, net of currency effects and changes in the group's portfolio and licensed activities, revenues grew by 3.6 percent.