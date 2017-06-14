Escada names Niall Sloan as its new Global Design Director

London - Escada has announced the appointment of Niall Sloan as its new Global Design Director. Sloan, who is set to join the team at Escada from Hunter, will begin his new role effective August 1, 2017.

"Escada is a brand I have been fond of for many years," said Sloan on his new position. "Its heritage is fun, bold and feminine with a strong point of view in luxury womenswear. I'm very excited to be a part of reshaping its future and can't wait to get started."

He brings with him years of experience working in the industry, having previously served as Global Design Director at Hunter for the last four years, overseeing the design of all women's, men's and children's product categories. Prior to serving at Hunter, Sloan worked closely alongside Christopher Bailey at Burberry and has been credited for his role in forming the current image of the British heritage brand.

Sloan will begin working with the team at Escada on Autumn 2018, with his first full collection for the brand bring Resort 2019. "Niall is a great creative talent who has the ideal experience, energy, and vision to reinterpret the legacy of the brand in a relevant and contemporary way," commented Iris Epple-Righi, CEO of Escada.

"His 10 years in luxury at Burberry combined with his recent experience at a more contemporary and casual brand such as Hunter is a perfect fit for how we want to develop Escada. His unique experience across multiple areas including apparel, accessories, footwear and VIP dressing is also very relevant for us. We’re excited to have him on our team."

Photo: Escada