Esprit names new global chief brand officer

Contemporary fashion brand Esprit has named former Banana Republic executive Ana Andjelic as its global chief brand officer, based out of the brand’s creative and design hub in New York.

Andjelic was most recently chief brand officer at Banana Republic, where she led its rebranding venture, overseeing the marketing, creative, and product design functions, as well as being responsible for setting the new brand strategy, creative and editorial directions.

Before Banana Republic, Andjelic was the chief marketing officer at Mansur Gavriel and chief brand officer at Rebecca Minkoff.

In her new role, Andjelic will hold a global remit for Esprit to redefine the brand’s new identity and lead the global creative and design hub in New York . The hub will take the lead in Esprit’s rebranding venture as it looks to incorporate new branding strategies to solidify its ambition to rebrand as one of the world’s most iconic companies.

William Pak, chief executive officer of Esprit, said in a statement: “Ana’s extensive experiences in brand building are extremely valuable in bringing Esprit’s global ambitions to life. She is an exceptional talent and creative, and it is a delight to have her spearheading our global creative efforts from New York.

“Ana will play an indispensable role in enhancing and strengthening our brand, and in turn accelerating our growth. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Andjelic will report directly to Pak.