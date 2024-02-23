Esprit promotes Konstantinos Balogiannis to chief commercial officer

Esprit has announced the promotion of Konstantinos Balogiannis as chief commercial officer with effect from February 20, 2024.

Balogiannis, aged 48, joined Esprit in November 2023 as the chief operating officer for Europe and global business development. He has two decades of operations and international sales experience with global apparel and fashion brands.

Commenting on his new role, Balogiannis said in a statement: “I look forward to utilising my experience and knowledge to provide future-oriented management aimed at long term growth.”

Prior to joining Esprit, Balogiannis worked as global director of wholesale at the luxury ski apparel and equipment company, Bogner.

Before Bogner, he served as chief operating officer for Greater China at Tom Tailor, where he was responsible for the establishment of the Asia regional headquarters in Shanghai and the sales channels and operations across the Chinese market.