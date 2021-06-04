Estée Lauder announces Adut Akech as its new brand global ambassador.

International skincare and makeup manufacturer Estée Lauder has signed acclaimed model Adut Akech, as its new brand global ambassador.

Adut will be featured from July in makeup and skincare campaigns across digital, TV, print, and in-store.

Stéphane de La Faverie, group president, The Estée Lauder Companies said in a statement: “Adut is one of fashion’s biggest and most influential stars. We believe her incredible story, personality and beauty will help us continue to inspire and connect with our consumers and establish her as a beauty icon of her generation.”

Adut described the opportunity as a dream come true. “Estée Lauder has such an amazing heritage, and the story of Mrs. Estée Lauder continues to be an inspiration to women around the world. Like her, I hope to inspire girls everywhere to never give up on following their dreams,” Adut said in a statement.

Adut has become the muse of renowned designers such as Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Chanel’s late Karl Lagerfeld. She has also featured in shows for Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein, Miu Miu, and Prada.