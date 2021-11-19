Estée Lauder announces leadership reshuffle in North America, Asia-Pacific

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has announced a number of changes in the top ranks of its North America and Asia-Pacific markets.

Mark Loomis, who has been the company’s president of Asia-Pacific since 2018, is to become president of North America, effective February 1 2022. In his new role, Loomis will be responsible for top- and bottom-line results in the US and Canada across brands and channels. He is an Estée Lauder Companies veteran, having spent 25 years at the business.

Matthew Growdon, currently general manager of Japan, will be promoted to senior vice president and general manager of Asia-Pacific. In his new role, he’ll lead all markets in the region, excluding mainland China. Growdon is also an ELC veteran, having spent 20 years at the business, including various strategic and global management roles across Asia, Europe, Africa and the US.

Joy Fan, who assumed leadership of the China affiliate in 2012, has been promoted to president and CEO of China. In her new role, she will continue to be responsible for the company’s long-term growth strategy in the market and its vision for the Chinese consumer.

“China is one of the most dynamic markets globally for prestige beauty and is strategically significant for the company as a source of deep inspiration for product development, marketing excellence, and consumer insights,” the company said.