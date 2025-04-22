Estée Lauder appoints Brian Franz as Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), Tuesday announced that it has named Brian Franz its Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer, effective April 21.

Previously Executive Vice President and CIO at State Street, Franz brings extensive experience from leadership roles at Diageo, PepsiCo, GE, and AT&T.

EL is currently trading at 54.76 dollars, down 0.37 cents or 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.(AFP)