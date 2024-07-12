Estée Lauder CFO Tracey Travis to retire next year

The Estée Lauder Companies has announced that Tracey Travis, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire, effective June 30, 2025, after more than twelve years of service at the company.

“Tracey has been an invaluable business partner and a trusted advisor to me, our executives and board of directors, as well as a mentor and role model to many across our organisation,” said Fabrizio Freda, Estée Lauder’s president and CEO.

Since joining Estée Lauder, Travis has led the company’s global finance, accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, information technology and strategy and new business development organisations. She also co-led the company’s global value council and served as a member of the executive leadership team and the investment development committee.

The company said in a statement that under her guidance, the company has enhanced its financial strength and flexibility, enabling it to further invest in the long-term growth drivers, such as innovation, digital transformation, emerging markets, talent development, and M&A strategy.

She has also led the new incubation ventures (NIV) team to enable the sourcing, building, and growth of the brands and business models of tomorrow.

The company added that she has been a committed global executive sponsor of the Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) employee resource group (ERG), where she helped further a culture of recognizing women as pioneers in the beauty industry and highlighting their creativity and ingenuity in shaping trends and redefining standards.

“Tracey has had a remarkable impact on driving our business forward by leading our portfolio strategy, but also by developing our talent, cultivating a culture of inclusion and continued learning, and advancing initiatives to foster a more diverse and equitable workplace and marketplace,” added William Lauder, executive chairman.

Travis has been honoured with numerous industry awards and accolades throughout her distinguished career. She currently serves as a director on the board of Accenture PLC and Meta Platforms Inc.