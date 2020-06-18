Estée Lauder names new SVP, global general manager of Clinique

Michelle Freyre will join Estée Lauder Companies as the senior vice president and global general manager of Clinique, effective July 1. She takes over the role from Jane Lauder, who has been appointed executive vice president, enterprise marketing and chief data officer.

In her new role, Freyre will report to executive group president John Demsey. She will be responsible for leading Clinique, guiding strategic vision, innovation, product development and marketing, as well as all channels of consumer and digital engagement.

Freyre joins Estée Lauder Companies from Johnson & Johnson, where she spent 20 years in various leadership roles. She most recently served as president of U.S. beauty, overseeing a portfolio of beauty brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, Clean & Clear and RoC.

“Michelle is a dynamic leader with deep experience across beauty, including marketing, innovation, sales, consumer engagement and strategic growth,” Demsey said in a statement. “She is particularly adept at finding new and innovative ways to fuel growth by exceeding consumer expectations and pushing the boundaries of possibility. She is a wonderful fit for Clinique, and I am thrilled to welcome her to the brand.”