Estée Lauder signs actress Ana de Armas as new global brand ambassador

International skincare and makeup manufacturer Estée Lauder has signed Golden Globe Award-nominated actress Ana de Armas as its new brand global ambassador.

The actress will be featured in campaigns across digital, TV, print, and in-store.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ana to the Estée Lauder brand,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, group president, The Estée Lauder Companies, in a press release.

“Her story of overcoming barriers to achieve her dreams and become an accomplished actress is inspiring to women around the world, and her talent, warmth, and beauty will bring a new energy to the brand.”

The acclaimed actress’s first campaign for the brand will debut a fresh spring fragrance in March 2021.

Armas reiterated her excitement about representing the multinational company. “Growing up in Cuba, I really admire and connect with the story of Mrs. Estée Lauder. She understood that you have to work hard to turn your dreams into a reality. Everything she did was inspiring then and continues to be inspiring today. I am proud to become part of that legacy and share her story.”