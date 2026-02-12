Etam zones in on the US with new appointment

French apparel group Etam is accelerating its approach to the US market through the appointment of dedicated leadership for the region. Alexandre Bartra has been named general manager of North America, expanding on his former role as head of Mexico, which he will continue to oversee now alongside the US and Canada.

He announced his new position on LinkedIn, where he said: “After an initial phase of strong growth and solid foundations built in Mexico, I’m looking forward to tackling two of the most strategic, complex and competitive markets in the world.”

Bartra said the mission was to build long-term brand relevance, while also sustainably scaling omnichannel growth. “A demanding challenge – and a great opportunity,” he added.

The news was confirmed by Etam to Modaes, to which the company said Mexico has emerged as a key market due to consistent business development and locally-focused execution, ensuring profitability and growth. As such, an expansion plan for the US is being “developed progressively”, beginning with a focus on the digital channel.

Etam will initially work with strategic partners, such as department stores, to establish visibility, before gradually entering physical retail. The rollout builds on an ongoing strategy being redefined across the wider company by CEO Marie Delahaie, who took up the helm earlier this year.