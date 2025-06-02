Eterna: Short tenure for CEO Christian Bregovac

CEO Christian Bregovac and German shirt specialist Eterna have parted ways.

Bregovac, who took charge at the Passau-based company in February, has reportedly left Eterna Mode GmbH. His LinkedIn profile states that he resigned in May. German trade publication Textilwirtschaft first reported the news.

At the start of the year, Eterna announced the appointment of Bregovac, who previously oversaw the textile division as a member of the executive board at a German food discounter. Prior to that, he worked for clothing companies such as Triumph and Seidensticker.

At Eterna, he succeeded Fritz Terbuyken, who also held the chief executive officer role for approximately one year. Chief financial officer Helmut Kohlmeier, who joined Eterna in the middle of last year, is also no longer with the company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he left the clothing supplier at the start of the year. Sales director Dirk Heper, who started at the same time as Terbuyken, remains with the company.