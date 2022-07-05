Ethical Trading Initiative names new chair

Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), a non-profit tackling human rights issues in the workplace, has appointed former MP Mary Creagh as its new chair.

Creagh was selected after a “thorough search,” explained ETI, to take the organisation forward at a time when “vulnerable workers in global supply chains need more support than ever to ensure that their rights are respected,” due to the impact of Covid, the war in Ukraine, and flooding caused by climate change.

The ETI was established in 1998, bringing together companies, trade unions and non-governmental organisations to understand and tackle human rights issues in the workplace. Its Base Code is a set of internationally recognised labour standards used worldwide and is aligned with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Peter McAllister, ETI’s executive director, said in a statement on its website: “We are delighted to welcome Mary as our new chair at ETI. Mary’s wide experience in both the policy environment, creating and supporting inclusive initiatives, as well as wider sustainable development, will be a great asset in supporting ETI to tackle the prevailing challenges and in collaboration with our members, increasing our impact for workers.”

Creagh has more than 22 years of experience as an elected politician at local, national and international levels, serving as a government minister, shadow secretary of state at three departments and select committee chair.

Commenting on her appointment, Creagh added: “I am delighted to be appointed as ETI's chair and am looking forward to working with the team, Board, members and wider stakeholders to improve the lives of workers around the world. With supply chains and working conditions under pressure, I’m looking forward to shaping national and international policies to ensure dignity at work for all."