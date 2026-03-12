Etro: Marco De Vincenzo is no longer creative director

Etro and Marco De Vincenzo are parting ways. In a statement, the brand announced the end of its collaboration with Marco De Vincenzo as creative director after almost four years, during which the designer made “a significant contribution to the evolution of the house's aesthetic language”.

“During his tenure, Marco De Vincenzo led the brand's creative direction, developing collections that interpreted and enhanced Etro's identity codes, guiding the company through a significant phase of growth and stylistic renewal,” the statement reads.

The decision was made by mutual agreement and is part of a new strategic phase for the brand. Last December, a pool of industrial investors acquired the minority stake previously held by the Etro family. The group, acting in agreement with L Catterton, consists of the Turkish company Rams Global; Mathias Facchini of Swinger International; and the banker Giulio Gallazzi via Sri Group. L Catterton remains the majority shareholder and will continue to actively support the brand's long-term growth strategy.

The current CEO, Fabrizio Cardinali, continues to lead the execution of the strategic plan in close collaboration with L Catterton, Rams Global and the new investors. Faruk Bülbül, representing Rams Global, will be appointed chairman of the board of directors and will work closely with the CEO and shareholders to support the next phase of growth.