Etro strengthens management team

Milan-based luxury label Etro has appointed a new chief financial officer and chief commercial and sustainability officer to strengthen its management team.

The storied Italian luxury house, which has been controlled by consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton since July, named Iacopo Martini its chief financial officer and Alberto Candellero as its new chief commercial and sustainability officer.

Both executives will report to Etro’s chief executive officer Fabrizio Cardinali, who joined the luxury fashion house in November 2021 from Dolce & Gabbana, to help guide Etro’s global brand expansion.

Martini joins from Kiko Milano, where as chief financial officer he successfully managed the company's turnaround plan, while Candellero joins Etro from Dolce & Gabbana, where he held various roles focused first on commercial development in Latin America and South Africa and later on the implementation of the travel retail business.