Etsy’s COO to step down

Global marketplace Etsy announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Linda Findley Kozlowski, will be leaving the company at the end of the year to pursue other opportunities. “Over the next four months, Linda will work with Etsy’s leadership team to ensure a seamless transition and help the company to execute on its 2018 goals and key initiatives”, said the company in a statement.

“She has been instrumental in enabling Etsy to expand our global base of buyers, improve the shopping experience, and launch new products that make it easier for sellers to succeed”, said Etsy’s CEO, Josh Silverman, about the departing COO.

The company added that it does not intend to refill the COO role.