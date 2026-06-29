Eva Hughes, Executive VP of Istituto Marangoni Miami: “Fashion shows don’t work if they end with applause alone”

Buenos Aires – For many fashion students, a graduation fashion show represents the culmination of years of creative work. Yet in an increasingly competitive industry, that moment can also become a first major professional opportunity. In front of the press, buyers, executives, stylists, and brands, young designers are not only presenting a collection—they are beginning to build an identity, a professional network, and a career strategy.

According to Eva Hughes, fashion business consultant and Executive Vice President of Istituto Marangoni Miami, student fashion shows have become genuine gateways into the industry. “It is very important for students to experience that moment as an opportunity to present their creations to the market,” she explains during an interview with FashionUnited.

Sabrina Chamorro presenting during the latest fashion show “La Grande Belleza”, organized by Istituto Marangoni Miami. Credits: Francesco Guarnizo

From fashion school to industry: Leveraging graduation shows for career opportunities

IN SHORT Graduation fashion shows have evolved beyond academic exercises to become spaces for networking, professional exposure, and access to career opportunities. According to Eva Hughes, students must learn not only how to design, but also how to communicate their vision, build relationships, and develop a clear professional identity from the very beginning of their careers.

Turning your final presentation into a professional launchpad

Hughes points to what takes place at Marangoni Miami as an example. Fashion shows serve as platforms where students begin to experience the real dynamics of the fashion business: fittings, styling, visual storytelling, production, and presenting their work to industry professionals.

“We want students to experience that process, enjoy it, and understand everything a fashion show entails—the models, the fittings, the collaboration between programs, the styling, how to present an image, and then how to capitalize on it,” she says.

These final presentations regularly attract members of the press, buyers, and industry leaders looking for emerging talent, giving students the opportunity to present their work to a genuine professional audience. “We want those who see the students’ work to be connected to design and connected to the industry.”

For Hughes, it is essential that young creatives understand that the runway is not the final destination. “Fashion shows don’t work if they end with applause alone,” she remarks.

Valerie Evans presenting during Istituto Marangoni's latest fashion show, “La Grande Belleza”. Credits: Francesco Guarnizo

Building relationships with press, buyers, and industry professionals

One of the biggest challenges for students is learning how to engage with the professional fashion industry for the first time.

“We strongly believe in giving professional exposure importance from the very beginning,” Hughes explains. “We organize private collection review sessions where students can present their looks directly and receive feedback on styling, narrative, and curation.”

Recently, the school hosted a session with model Carolina Kurkova and entrepreneur and CEO of The Webster, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, during which students presented their collections and discussed topics related to styling, image-making, and brand communication.

For Hughes, these experiences help students understand how the broader fashion ecosystem truly works. “This allows students to understand how a collection is built, but also how it functions within the complete fashion ecosystem.”

Eva Hughes and Karolina Kurkova. Credits: Istituto Marangoni

The importance of learning how to communicate a vision

Beyond design skills, Hughes believes one of the most important abilities for young creatives is learning how to articulate their ideas and build a clear narrative around their work. “What is your research? What is your narrative? What is your point of view? What is your concept? How do you explain it?” she asks.

Hughes says many students believe the garment speaks for itself. “For creative people, it is very easy to say who I am through a garment.” Today, however, companies evaluate far more than creativity alone. “Brands are not only evaluating creative talent; they are also observing how students communicate, their level of commitment, and their professionalism.” That is why much of the work following a fashion show involves transforming collections into professional tools. “How am I going to take my piece and turn it into digital content, a portfolio, a film, or a presentation?” Hughes asks.

Internships and early career opportunities

According to Hughes, the true purpose of a graduation fashion show is to open doors to early industry experiences. “Sometimes learning environments are more important than titles during the early stages,” she says, adding, “and having extensive access to internships throughout the educational journey.”

Professional preparation is equally important, whether through mock interviews, portfolio reviews, or career coaching. “The profiles that stand out most tend to be people who are curious, open to feedback, committed to their work, and capable of evolving constantly,” she notes.

Paloma Balvin presenting during Istituto Marangoni's latest fashion show “La Grande Belleza”.”Credits: Francesco Guarnizo

Building visibility after graduation

For Hughes, a professional career truly begins after the fashion show. Maintaining visibility, building relationships, and continuing to develop a professional identity are essential for achieving long-term continuity in the industry. “This is a period of exploration, learning, and relationship-building,” she advises recent graduates. “Every experience contributes to building a professional direction.”

She also emphasizes the importance of developing clarity about one’s goals and approaching industry relationships strategically. “If you are going to contact someone, be clear from day one about what you want from that person,” she says. “Not so that person gives you a job, but so they can tell you: ‘I know exactly who I should connect you with.’”

Hughes acknowledges that many young creatives become frustrated when opportunities do not materialize immediately, but she insists that careers in fashion are built over time. “Life is a road full of curves.”

Creativity with strategy

Throughout the interview, Hughes repeatedly returns to one central idea: the need to combine creativity with strategic thinking. “We rarely talk about creativity with strategy,” she reflects. “And that will be critical for graduates to find their place within the fashion industry.”

For Hughes, professional success depends not only on creative talent but also on the ability to adapt, build relationships, and develop a clear professional vision.

Eva Hughes has worked in business strategy, leadership development, mentoring, and brand building. Credits: Andrés Oyuela