Evan Hengel takes over Chairman's role at Cherokee Global Brands

Cherokee Global Brands has appointed current Director Evan Hengel to Chairman of the board of directors, effective immediately. The company said, Hengel has served as a member of the company's board since October 2018 and brings over 12 years of experience navigating complex financial, operational, and transactional processes.

“Evan’s extensive business and financial experience, including with M&A and restructuring in the apparel and consumer products spaces, has already brought significant contributions to our board," said Henry Stupp, CEO of Cherokee Global Brands in a statement.

Since 2017, the company added, Hengel has served as a managing director at the Berkeley Research Group. His clients include companies operating in the apparel and consumer products industries, as well as healthcare, manufacturing, technology and entertainment.

“I want to thank Cherokee Global Brands' employees and the entire board for all the hard work, dedication, and transformative progress over the past nine months since I officially joined. It is a great honour to be named Chairman, and I am excited to continue to help guide the company on its path to becoming a more diversified and modern platform to augment brand value and, in turn, shareholder value," added Hengel.

Picture:Evan Hengel via Cherokee Global Brands