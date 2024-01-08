Evangelie Smyrniotaki exits as artistic director of Sergio Rossi

Evangelie Smyrniotaki, the artistic director of Sergio Rossi, has announced her intention to depart the Italian fashion brand.

The designer confirmed the move in a post on Instagram, where she said that her chapter at the label had ended.

Her statement continued: “It has been a great pleasure to work alongside the talented team and drive the creative vision of the brand forward. Thank you for this incredible opportunity.”

Smyrniotaki – otherwise known as fashion blogger Style Heroine – was appointed to the position of artistic director in January 2022, taking on responsibility for the brand’s content creation, advertising campaigns, styling and creativity.

Prior to this, she had primarily been known for the work at her online magazine, launched in 2011, as well as a slew of collaborative projects with other high-end brands.

Her appointment came months after Sergio Rossi had been acquired by Lanvin Group, formerly known as the Chinese conglomerate Fosun Fashion Group, which underwent a rebrand in 2021 as it looked to garner international recognition.

In a release on her depature, the company said: “It has been a privilege for Sergio Rossi collaborating with such a talented artistic director, Evangelie has been able to shape the image of the Brand, preserving its DNA creating a new aesthetic. Sergio Rossi wants to warmly express its gratitude to Evangelie for her professionalism and dedication and she will always be part of the Sergio Rossi family."