Everlane taps Andrea O’Donnell as new CEO

US fashion brand Everlane has reportedly hired a new CEO as current chief and founder Michael Preysman prepares to step down from the position.

Andrea O’Donnell has been appointed to the helm of the company, WWD reports, while outgoing CEO Preysman will become executive chair.

Preysman told WWD that growing Everlane was a “two-person job” and that O’Donnell was the “absolute best person” for the job. He will be working on impact and environmental work, while O’Donnell will work on scaling the business.

“The two of us hit it off in our first conversation, it was partnership at first sight,” he said. “I have a ton to learn from her about building an empathetic and accountable culture. That’s something we strive for and are trying to improve.”

O’Donnell joins from US footwear company Deckers Brands where she was president of fashion lifestyle. She also carved out a long career across a number of UK fashion companies, including John Lewis where she spent eight years as commercial director, as well as Hackett London, Jaeger, Debenhams and Arcadia.

“I’ve been looking at them for a long period of time, and there is something exciting about a brand that from its inception challenged the industry to create new values for consumers,” O’Donnell said.

“That excited me 10 years ago. And now, Everlane is inspiring us to live our best lives with the least impact on the planet. It’s modern and progressive, what I need now and the world needs now.”