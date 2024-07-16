Ewa Abrams takes over as president of Kering Americas

Ewa Abrams, currently general counsel of Kering Americas, which she joined in 2018, is now appointed president of Kering Americas, effective August 1, 2024.

The company said in a statement that she will report directly to Jean-Marc Duplaix, deputy CEO, in charge of operations and finance, and succeeds Laurent Claquin, following his appointment as group chief brand officer.

“Her experience within the Group and her extensive knowledge of the Luxury industry will be key to support Kering’s strategy and development in the region,” Kering said.

Abrams has served as general counsel to Kering Americas since 2018. She serves on the board of the Kering Foundation in the Americas and co-chairs the Women In Luxury Americas internal program.

Abrams joined Kering following over 17 years at Tiffany & Co., where she held the position of vice president – associate general counsel, chief compliance & privacy officer. She has also served as adjunct professor of law at Fordham University since 2016.

Abrams is a graduate of Bucknell University and earned her Doctor of Law (JD) from Brooklyn Law School.