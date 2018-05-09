Ex-Burberry CEO Angela Ahrendts to join Ralph Lauren board of directors

Ralph Lauren Corporation has announced that it plans to add Angela Ahrendts and has appointed Michael George to the company’s board of directors. The company added that the board intends to nominate Ahrendts for election at the annual meeting of stockholders, expected in August 2018, and has appointed George effective May 9, 2018. These appointments will bring the number of directors on the company’s board to 13.

“I am delighted to welcome Angela and Mike to the board of directors,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer in a media release, adding, “Angela is an industry leader and innovator with deep expertise in luxury retail and an outstanding track record of growing global brands. Mike brings invaluable experience as a senior leader and board member, helping companies drive consumer engagement and growth.”

Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to join Ralph Lauren board of directors

Ahrendts, the company said, has served as Senior Vice President of Retail at Apple Inc., since May 2014. She oversees strategy, real estate and development, and operations of Apple’s physical stores, online store and contact centers. Ahrendts joined Apple from Burberry where she served as chief executive officer and as a director on the board from 2006 to 2014, and led the company through a period of global growth. Previously, she was executive vice president at Liz Claiborne Inc., and earlier in her career served as president of Donna Karan International.

George was named President and CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc., in March 2018, a global video and e-commerce retailer which includes: QVC, HSN, zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements. George was president and CEO of QVC, Inc., for the prior 12 years where he helped transform the company into a global multiplatform retailer spanning multiple ecommerce, mobile, and social platforms and 16 television networks. Previously, he was chief marketing officer for Dell Inc., general manager of Dell’s US consumer business and earlier, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company. He also serves on the boards of Qurate Retail, Inc., Brinker International, the National Retail Federation and the National Constitution Center and is a member of CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.

Commenting on the appointments, Patrice Louvet, President and CEO of the company, added to the statement, “Angela and Mike have driven strong growth and created superior value at some of the best-known brands in retail, and I know we will benefit greatly from their experience and fresh perspective as we continue to elevate our brand; evolve our product, marketing and shopping experience; expand our digital and international presence; and increase productivity.”

Picture:Ralph Lauren website