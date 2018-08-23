Ex-Burberry chief Pascal Perrier is the new CEO of La Perla

Sapinda Holding B.V. has announced the appointed Pascal Perrier as the Group Chief Executive (CEO) of luxury fashion brand, La Perla. The appointment of a new chief executive follows the acquisition of La Perla by investment firm Sapinda in February this year.

Commenting on his new role at La Perla, Perrier, said in a statement: “I am very pleased and impressed with the work done by Sapinda and the La Perla team in the last six months and the large potential that this business offers. I am also proud to now be an equity investor in a business with so much brand value and heritage, something that underlines my belief in the growth potential of the brand and the loyalty it has garnered from its customers.”

Former Burberry executive joins as CEO of La Perla

Perrier, the company said, joins from Burberry Group Plc and brings a wealth of sector experience after a 30-plus year career in the luxury fashion sector. He joined Burberry in 2005 as executive vice president of business development and was appointed chief executive officer Asia Pacific in 2009. In his 13-year tenure, the company added, Perrier played a key role in building the Burberry brand, with a market capitalisation in excess of 11 billion dollars, with Asia Pacific being the largest business, fully integrated.

Prior to his career at Burberry, Perrier was on the senior management at several other leading luxury fashion houses, including Gucci Group where he executed the acquisition and subsequent integration of Yves Saint Laurent, followed by the acquisition of Balenciaga.

“We are delighted to finally announce the appointment of Pascal to lead La Perla into a new era of growth. The luxury fashion and lingerie sector is full of opportunity due to the rapid pace of change with which consumers and other cultural stakeholders are now engaging with luxury brands. There are few more experienced people to navigate us through these opportunities and take the brand to the next level than someone with the luxury fashion industry clout and know-how of Pascal,” added Sapinda Holding’s Chief Executive Lars Windhorst.

Sapinda undertakes restructuring to drive growth

Since the acquisition of La Perla, Sapinda has been carrying out a full restructuring and turn-around of the business and its operations, with the aim of improving profitability and transforming it into a leading luxury powerhouse. Sapinda has hired an experienced team to lead the turn-around from within, supported by management consulting firm Bain & Company. On the creative design front, La Perla promoted Alessandra Bertuzzi as Head Creative Designer after the departure of Julia Haart.

Founded in 1954 by the corsetry maker Ada Masotti, Italian fashion house La Perla offers collections of lingerie, nightwear, beachwear, loungewear, accessories and haute couture for women and men.

Picture credit:Pascal Perrier via Newgate Communications