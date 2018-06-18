Ex-Cath Kidston COO Geert Peeters joins Dr. Martens

After Kenny Wilson, who joined as the new CEO at Dr. Martens in May, another top level executive from Cath Kidston has made a move to the footwear company. Confirming the development to FashionUnited, the company said, Geert Peeters is joining the business as Chief Operating Officer, the same position he held at Cath Kidston.

Commenting on Geert Peeters appointment, Paul Mason, Chairman of Dr. Martens, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Geert to the company. His wealth of experience in the retail and consumer industries, as well as his many years managing global operations, will prove an invaluable asset as we seek to deliver on our strategic priorities.”

According to De Tijd, Peeters, the brother of federal deputy prime minister Kris Peeters (CD & V), has previously served at companies including Bacardi, Levi Strauss & Co and VF Corporation. He had joined Cath Kidston in 2012.

In February this year, Dr. Martens appointed Mathieu Garcia as Global Marketing Director, who joined the business from Ralph Lauren Europe, where he spent twelve years, most recently serving as vice president of marketing.

Picture:Dr. Martens blog