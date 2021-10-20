Express CFO Perry Pericleous steps down

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. has announced the departure of the company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, Perry Pericleous, effective November 12, 2021. Pericleous, the company said, is leaving Express to pursue another opportunity.

“I want to thank Perry for his many years of service to Express, his support in helping to advance the Expressway Forward strategy, and the important role he played in partnership with Matt to strengthen the company’s liquidity position and secure the financial health of the company throughout the pandemic,” said Tim Baxter, the company’s chief executive officer in a release.

The company has begun a search for a new chief financial officer, and president & chief operating officer Matthew Moellering will serve as acting chief financial officer in the interim, along with his existing responsibilities.

Moellering has served as the company’s president and chief operating officer since September 2019. He also served as interim president and interim chief executive officer from January 2019 to June 2019, and was the company’s chief financial officer and treasurer from 2007 to 2011.