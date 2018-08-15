Eyeing international expansion, Odd Molly hires two senior executives

Swedish lifestyle brand Odd Molly aims to expand its global presence by entering the North American market and growing its omni-channel retail business worldwide. The company said in a statement that as part of Odd Molly’s plan to expand outside of Europe, the company has hired a new leadership team. Together with the CEO Jennie Högstedt Björk, Odd Molly has recruited Sara Fernström as Co-CEO to work together with the rest of the team on developing a global omni-channel business.

“Sara’s mission is to readjust the business model to an increased digital focus and larger partner network and create opportunities for international expansion in all channels. Sara has a large network of relationships and a solid experience in brand development and complex international restructures with an emphasis on e-commerce. She will be an important player to help develop and implement Odd Molly’s international growth plan,” said Jennie Högstedt Björk in a statement.

Odd Molly announces senior executive appointments

Fernstrom, the company said, has a long history of successful brand development and global business expansions of omni-channel businesses for consumer-related companies that started from her days as an agent at CAA and UTA. Most recently, at Lyft Brands Group, Odd Molly added, she led the turnaround of Ben Sherman and Bruno Magli resulting in multi-million-dollar global businesses and the corporate restructure of the iconic 80s brand Chip & Pepper and American brand Benrus.

“I have been following Odd Molly for a number of years and what intrigued me about the company was their distinct designs and sustainable fashion on par with today’s customer values and their successful track record of running well-structured commerce across multiple channels including retail, wholesale and online throughout Europe,” added Sara Fernstrom.

The company has also recruited Ann-Sofi (Fiffi) Maycher, as Director of international sales. Maycher brings 15 years of international business development and wholesale experience in over 60 countries to Odd Molly, with a track record for management and sustained growth of exports. The company said, Maycher has previously headed the international sales department for brands such as Current/Elliott and Free People.

A large proportion of Odd Molly’s sales are driven mainly through the company’s webshop, which reaches close to 40 countries. Additionally, the company also operates 18 own stores as well as stores managed by partners in select markets.

Picture:Facebook/Odd Molly

