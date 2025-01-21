Eyewear brand Ahlem appoints Thelios executive as CEO

Los Angeles-based luxury eyewear brand Ahlem, known for its handcrafted frames and sustainable ethos, has appointed Enrico Sanavia as its global chief executive officer.

Sanavia is a seasoned executive within the luxury eyewear industry, joining from Thelios, the eyewear division of LVMH Group, where he served as head of Americas and was instrumental in leading the company’s expansion in the region and delivering growth.

The arrival of Sanavia marks a significant milestone for independent brand Ahlem, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024, and comes as the brand looks to strengthen its position in its key markets, including the US, France and Japan, and develop its presence in the Middle East and Latin America to double the size of the company in the next three years.

He will succeed founder and creative director Ahlem Manai-Platt, who will concentrate on creative direction and design.

Thelios executive Enrico Sanavia joins Ahlem as chief executive officer

Commenting on the appointment, Manai-Platt said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome Enrico Sanavia to the Ahlem family. His exceptional track record in the luxury eyewear sector, coupled with his deep understanding of consumer trends, aligns perfectly with our brand vision.

“Enrico’s leadership will be instrumental in propelling Ahlem's plan to double the business in 3 years.

The company added that Sanavia’s appointment confirms its vision to be a “leader in the luxury eyewear market,” where it will leverage its flagship stores in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Paris and its presence in select global retailers.

Ahlem, which was founded in 2014, believes that as the market shifts towards silent luxury, quality craftsmanship, and personalisation, it is well-positioned to capitalise on these trends with innovative projects, such as its bespoke programme and new special collaborations this year with (RED) and GQ’s fashion director at large, Mobolaji Dawodu.

Sanavia added: “Ahlem Manai-Platt has consistently delivered exceptional eyewear, remaining true to her vision of timeless design and unparalleled quality. I am honoured to join a brand with a unique positioning that has built such a strong legacy and look forward to contributing to its continued success. “With a strong foundation in key markets, we want to expand our reach and introduce our exceptional eyewear to new audiences worldwide.”

Sanavia began his career in marketing at United Colors of Benetton before joining Safilo, where he contributed to the restructuring of the Asia Pacific marketing department. He moved to the USA in 2013, where he led the expansion of Safilo's brand portfolio across the Americas. In 2017, he played a pivotal role in launching Thelios in the Americas and most recently, also served as president of French sunglasses brand Vuarnet Inc., acquired by Thelios in 2023.