Eyewear brand Randolph expands product leadership team

Heritage eyewear brand Randolph Engineering, Inc. has appointed footwear industry veteran Sunni Fleming as the company’s new vice president of product.

Fleming joins from New Balance, where she worked for 20 years across strategy, operations, brand extension and product management, including crafting the sneaker brand’s coveted Made in USA footwear.

In her new role, Fleming has been tasked with focusing on developing and leading the product vision and strategy for both the Randolph and Re Ranger brands.

Commenting on her appointment, Fleming said in a statement: “It is a privilege to join a family-owned and independently operated company that has 48-years of rich history and iconic handcrafted Made in USA product.

“Our goal over the near term will be to share our brand legacy with global consumers that appreciate quality and beauty, while extending thoughtful iterations of our heritage product to loyal consumers. There could be no better time to join Randolph and it is exciting to be a part of what is next.”

Peter Waszkiewicz, president and chief executive at Randolph Engineering, Inc., added: “Randolph is positioned for exponential growth, and the addition of Sunni’s creative talents and wealth of product storytelling experience to the organisation is very exciting.

“We are fortunate to benefit from Sunni’s great experience in product as well as her many years as a leader of mid-sized companies. I’m confident that within a few months, our customers will begin to see the positive and substantial results of her contributions.”

Family owned and operated since 1973, Randolph makes each eyewear frame by hand at its Massachusetts facility in 200 steps over six weeks. The eyewear brand also provides the US Military with military-spec Aviators.