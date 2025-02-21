Eyewear brand Ray-Ban appoints A$AP Rocky as first creative director

There's a first for everything and, in the case of eyewear brand Ray-Ban, that is in the appointment of its first creative director. The position will be filled by hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky, according to a press release.

Rocky will reportedly “unleash his avant-garde vision” on Ray-Ban Studios. "I've always admired Ray-Ban for how they stay true to their roots while continuing to innovate," said the rapper. "I'm honoured to contribute to the legacy of such an iconic brand and help write a new chapter."

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Chairman of Ray-Ban, added: "Ray-Ban is more than an eyewear brand, it's a lifestyle. For nearly 80 years, we've played a role in cultural movements and collaborated with the most iconic artists and creatives. A$AP Rocky perfectly embodies our values: innovation, boldness, and a pioneering spirit. The future starts here."