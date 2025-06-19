Fabletics expands COO role and names new CMO ahead of growth plans

Activewear brand Fabletics has initiated changes to its executive team as it looks to enter its next phase of growth under the direction of leaders that will "propel the brand forward".

The company’s current chief operating officer, Meera Bhatia, is to have her role expanded to become a dual position, adding president to her title.

Bhatia, who has been with Fabletics since early 2020, has led initiatives within technology and operations, and has been credited with overseeing the brand’s expansion into new channels.

Under her newly expanded title, she will also now be responsible for product creation, retail, wholesale and international operations.

In addition, Carly Gomez, Fabletics’ current SVP of brand marketing, a role she was appointed to in April 2024, has been promoted to chief marketing officer, through which she will lead all brand, digital innovation and customer engagement initiatives.

Speaking on the shifts in leadership, co-founder and CEO of Fabletics, Adam Goldenberg, called both Gomez and Bhatia “exceptional leaders” of the company during a “pivotal point in our growth trajectory”.

Goldenberg continued: “This is a big year for Fabletics, as we are on track to exceed one billion dollars in revenue while continuing to expand our retail fleet beyond our current 100+ stores.

“We’re introducing new store formats and pursuing plans for international expansion – all while continuing to deliver the innovative partnerships and best-in-class product we are known for. We are thrilled to have Meera and Carly expand their roles and position us for continued success.”