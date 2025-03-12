Fabscrap founder to step down as chief executive

Fabscrap, the non-profit organisation that works with the fashion, interior design, and entertainment industries to recycle and reuse fabric waste, has announced that founder Jessica Schreiber will step down from her role as chief executive in July.

Camille Tagle, Fabscrap’s co-founder and creative director, will step in immediately upon Schreiber’s exit to lead the organisation in an interim capacity while the board of directors completes a search for its next executive director.

Following her departure, Schreiber will remain a board member.

Commenting on her exit, Schreiber said in a statement: “I’m infinitely and incredibly proud of what Camille and I have built together, and so grateful to every member, past and present, of the Fabscrap team and board. Their shared vision and commitment is what makes Fabscrap possible. It’s bittersweet to move on when I’m so excited about the growth of the team, the current work, and all the progress on the horizon.

“I’m hopeful my exit creates an opportunity for fresh perspective and enthusiasm, and space for new connections to those with even more relevant skills and experience. I’ll forever be focused on Fabscrap’s continued growth and success. I couldn’t be more confident leaving the organisation in Camille’s capable and dedicated hands.”

Schreiber has led the organisation for nearly nine years, nurturing the Fabscrap concept from an idea to a critical industry infrastructure. During her tenure, Fabscrap has provided fabric reuse and recycling services to 881 fashion, interior, and entertainment companies. Its operations have inspired over 11,300 individuals to contribute to textile waste reduction as volunteers. To date, Fabscrap has successfully evolved sorting, resale, and shredding processes to save nearly two million pounds of fabric from landfill.

Tagle added: “When we first met, Jess and I immediately bonded over our dream of what Fabscrap could be. I couldn't have asked for a more dedicated partner and friend over the years, whose significant contributions have changed the organisation - and me - for the better.

“I welcome the opportunity to continue leading Fabscrap, ensuring that the spirit and heart that Jess and I championed remains alive in every step we take forward.”