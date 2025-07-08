Fair Harbor co-founders step back, new CEO appointed

The co-founders of B Corp-certified Fair Harbor are taking a step back from their roles, appointing a new leadership to oversee the eco-conscious brand in their stead.

On LinkedIn, Jake Danehy, who had helmed Fair Harbor as chief executive officer since founding it in 2014, announced his intention to step back into the role of chairman.

In his place will step Bethany Muths, who had been serving as the brand’s president, a role she was appointed to over one year ago and which, at the time, had been newly created.

Muths had initially been brought on to lead Fair Harbor into its next phase of growth, and has since shown evidence of strong leadership, according to Danehy.

Andrew Aicher, meanwhile, has been promoted to chief financial and operating officer, a dual role that expands on his prior position of CFO.

Aicher has been at Fair Harbor since 2020, during which time he has already worked closely with Muths. Together, the new executives will lead the day-to-day operations of the business.

Elsewhere, the brand’s other co-founder, Caroline Danehy, will be handing over the creative reins. While Caroline did not announce a successor in her own LinkedIn post, she did say she would be stepping into the role of board member, relinquishing her prior position as chief brand officer.

Both the Danehys expressed excitement and gratitude for what was to come for the apparel label, with Jake stating that the future was “incredibly bright”.