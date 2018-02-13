Fair Wear Foundation appoints new Executive Director

Alexander Kohnstamm has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Fair Wear Foundation (FWF). Kohnstamm holds vast experience working at NGOs and international businesses most recently as director of external affairs at PharmAccess Foundation, an organisation dedicated to connecting more people in Sub-Saharan Africa to better healthcare.

“I’m sure he will be an excellent representative of FWF,' said Anita Normark, Chair of the FWF board, adding, “We chose Alexander because he is smart, engaged and enthusiastic. He has supply-chain experience, speaks fluent English and German, and is used to working with a wide range of stakeholders.”

Before PharmAccess Foundation, Kohnstamm was the executive director of Partos—the Dutch platform for development organisations. Kohnstamm however, began his career as marketing manager at Sony Europe and the Mitsubishi Group.

FWF works to improve labour conditions in the garment industry and works closely with European garment brands that want to use their influence to improve conditions. FWF also acts as a bridge between business associations, trade unions, factories, governments and NGOs.

Picture:Fair Wear Foundation website