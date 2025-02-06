Streetwear designer Nigo appointed creative director of Japan's FamilyMart

Japanese designer Tomoaki Nagao, better known as Nigo, has been appointed creative director of the retail chain FamilyMart.

Nigo, who is also currently the creative director of Kenzo, owned by the French luxury conglomerate LVMH, will collaborate with the Japanese convenience store operator in various capacities, FamilyMart announced on Wednesday.

“The partnership with Nigo, who attracts global attention for his diverse creative activities, is very exciting for FamilyMart, which sees itself as a ‘convenience store that takes on challenges’,” said Kensuke Hosomi, representative director at FamilyMart.

Nigo's role will encompass creative director for next-generation stores and strategic product categories, overseeing marketing campaigns, and developing future-forward marketing strategies. He will collaborate with staff from various FamilyMart departments on the first collaborative collection, expected to launch in spring 2026.

“While Japan continues to attract global attention, convenience stores (also known as konbini) best embody Japan's unique lifestyle and culture,” said Nigo. “FamilyMart respects creativity and continually challenges itself to pursue innovation.”

Nigo launched his first streetwear project in the 90s and is considered one of the pioneers of the scene. In 2010, he founded the brand Human Made. He has held the position of Kenzo creative director since September 2020 (not 2010 as stated in the original text - likely a typo). Most recently, in January, he also presented a joint collection with Pharrell Williams, creative director for Menswear at Louis Vuitton, for the French fashion house.