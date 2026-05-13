Fanatics Commerce names Jamie Gersch as chief marketing officer

Fanatics Commerce, the direct-to-consumer fan apparel platform within Fanatics, has appointed Jamie Gersch as chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

Gersch most recently served as chief marketing officer at Rothy’s, where she led global marketing and e-commerce with a focus on strengthening cultural relevance, deepening emotional connection, and growing the brand's community through purpose-driven storytelling.

Prior to that, she was senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Old Navy, guiding the marketing strategy for the American fashion brand. She also spent more than a decade at Gap, helping shape the brand’s voice and creative direction.

In her role at Fanatics, Gersch will oversee all of Fanatics Commerce’s marketing functions, including brand, performance and lifestyle, marking the first time all functions have been undertaken by one person to “create deeper fan connections through cutting-edge product and storytelling”. Gersch will be based in San Mateo, California, and will report to Andrew Low Ah Kee, chief executive officer of Fanatics Commerce.

Commenting on the appointment, Low Ah Kee said in a statement: “As we continue to build the Fanatics Commerce brand and sharpen our focus on delivering for sports fans around the world, Jamie is perfect leader to unify our marketing efforts and drive the next generation of fan engagement.

“Jamie brings a rare combination of brand instinct, customer focus, and performance discipline that perfectly aligns with our long-term vision, and we couldn't be more excited to have her join the team at such a pivotal time for the organisation.”

Gersch added: “Fanatics sits at the intersection of sports, culture, and commerce in a way that very few others can claim, and that's an extraordinary place to build from. Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to help guide marketing for a world-class group of brands, and I am thrilled to be joining the team at Fanatics, where there are endless opportunities to create lasting, meaningful relationships with sports fans as we work to become a truly beloved brand.”

Fanatics Commerce is a leading designer, manufacturer, and retailer of licensed consumer products, including fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods. It has partnerships with leading leagues, teams, colleges, and sports organisations across the world, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, Formula 1, Australian Football League (AFL), and England Rugby, as well as being the on-site retail and merchandising partner for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.