Fanatics names first general manager for Australia and New Zealand

Global sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics, has appointed Sarah Flynn as the company’s first general manager for Australia and New Zealand.

In a statement, Fanatics said the appointment marked a “significant milestone” in the company’s continued expansion across one of its fastest-growing international markets, as Australia has become Fanatics’ fastest-growing market outside the US.

Flynn, who will be based in Melbourne, Australia, will oversee local strategy, market growth, and relationships with key partners in the region, reporting to Stephen Dowling, president of international for Fanatics Commerce.

“Australia and New Zealand live and breathe sport, so appointing our first general manager in the region is a huge milestone for Fanatics,” said Dowling. “Sarah brings real experience and insight from years working in this market, and we’re excited to have her leading our team in Melbourne and our growth in ANZ. She will play a big role in how we show up for fans across the region.”

Flynn has more than two decades of leadership experience in retail and wholesale across Australia and New Zealand. Most recently, she served as group general manager of wholesale at Brand Collective, where she oversaw multiple brand portfolios and led commercial and operational performance.

Before that, Flynn held senior leadership roles at Champion, where she served as general manager for Champion ANZ, managing wholesale and retail channels and overseeing operations for retail stores across the region. She also led national sales strategies for Bonds, Berlei, Jockey, Mossimo, and Superdry, managing partnerships with major department stores and retail groups.

Commenting on her new role, Flynn added: “I’m excited to join Fanatics at such an important moment for the business in Australia and New Zealand. This region has an extraordinary sporting culture, and Fanatics’ global scale and commitment to fans sets it apart.

“I’m looking forward to working with our partners and teams to create new opportunities for fans to connect with the sports they love.”

Fanatics added that the company is investing in the region, including in infrastructure and local talent to support expanding operations, as it has added more new partners in Australia and New Zealand than in any other region outside of North America, and it is looking to “strengthen its position as a trusted partner for leading leagues, clubs and sporting organisations across Oceania”.

Currently, Fanatics’ partner portfolio in the region includes the AFL, Football Australia, Rugby Australia, New Zealand Rugby, Richmond Football Club, Essendon Football Club, Melbourne Storm, and the Australian Olympic Committee. The company will also support its partners at major international events in the country, including the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup and the 2027 Rugby World Cup.