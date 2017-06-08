Farfetch names John Veichmanis as chief marketing officer

Farfetch has promoted John Veichmanis to chief marketing officer, where he will be responsible for developing the Farfetch brand, as well as generating consumer demand for its boutique and brand partners.

Veichmanis joined Farfetch in 2015 as senior vice president of digital marketing, bringing over 20 years’ experience from innovative tech and online companies including Dell, Apple, Skype and Expedia. In his new role, he will lead a team of over 100 people across creative, marketing and technology. In addition, he will also continue to be a member of the Farfetch strategy board.

Andrew Robb, chief operating officer at Farfetch said: “We’re really excited about adding brand marketing to John’s existing digital marketing remit, as we seek to develop an integrated approach to marketing, that will allow us to leverage our considerable investments in performance-based media.

“Our goal is to build seamless campaigns across all channels, so we can tell the story of our brand whilst also generating demand for our brand and boutique partners on the platform."

Veichmanis succeeds previous chief marketing officer Stephanie Horton, who has left the company.

Commenting on his new appointment, Veichmanis, added: “The luxury fashion industry is changing quickly and by 2025 a quarter of all luxury sales will be made online; this shift is driving new opportunities for us to leverage our data, technology and creative capabilities to build highly targeted and personalised campaigns globally. I am super excited about working with a truly world-class team who have a real passion for both luxury fashion and technology.”

This announcement follows a number of milestones for the company this year, including the launch of Farfetch For All employee shares scheme, the appointment of Natalie Massenet as non-executive co-chairman, the unveiling of Farfetch’s business unit Store of The Future at Farfetch’s inaugural conference, FarfetchOS, and the collaboration with Gucci to launch a new delivery service ‘Store to Door in 90 Minutes'.

Image: courtesy of Farfetch