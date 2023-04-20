Farfetch taps new chief marketing officer

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch has appointed Nick Tran as its new chief marketing officer.

Tran has over 20 years of experience in developing teams and creating marketing strategies, most recently serving as global head of marketing at social media giant TikTok.

Earlier in his career, he held executive marketing positions at other big-name brands including Samsung and Hulu.

“The relationship between the consumer and brands continues to evolve and it's more important than ever to create lasting and palpable impressions,” Tran said in a release.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Farfetch and be able to shape the connections between the curators, creators, and customers of luxury fashion,” he said.

Tran will be based in London and will report to chief marketplace officer Edward Sabbagh.

Sabbagh commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Nick, an accomplished marketing executive who has a very strong track record in creating successful brands and marketing moments that engage Gen Z and Millennial audiences around the world.”