Fashion critic Simone Marchetti appointed editor of Vanity Fair Italia

Fashion critic and journalist Simone Marchetti was named editor in chief of Vanity Fair Italia, WWD reported. Marchetti will be taking the role over from Daniela Hamaui, who had held the position since May of last year.

Vanity Fair Italia was the first on-English edition of the Conde Nast publication and is currently the only weekly edition worldwide. Marchetti will join in his leadership role next month.

“Simone has the talent, the competence, the curiosity and the boldness required to lead a brand such as Vanity Fair,” Conde Nast Italia chief executive officer Fedele Usai told WWD. “The business of publishing needs project creation and courage, values which are ingrained in the DNA of Condé Nast.” The press release, shared on Marchetti’s Instagram page, describes Marchetti as an “authoritative and eclectic observer of fashion, arts, culture, lifestyle and news.”

In past experiences, Marchetti contributed to Italian publications Donna Moderna and Casa Amica, and launched a monthly magazine called Velvet under L’Espresso Group in 2009. He has multimedia experiences, as well, launching a digital fashion section for newspaper La Repubblica and appearing on Italian television platform SKy Italia to host a fashion styling program.