Fashion designer Khalid Al Qasimi dies aged 39

Fashion designer and United Arab Emirates sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi has passed away in London at the age of 39.

Son of the ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Qasimi launched his eponymous brand in 2008 with designer Elliott James Frieze and had been featured on the official schedules at both London Fashion Week Men’s and Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Three days of national mourning has been announced by the UAE and flags have been ordered to fly at half-mast

An Instagram post on the fashion brand’s page confirmed he had passed away “unexpectedly”, but gave no further details. The statement read: “Khalid was praised for his tenacious yet sensitive exploration of social-political issues, particularly those pertaining to the Middle East and its sometimes strained relationship with the West, a subject very close to his heart and his upbringing. His goal was to create a world full of beautifully crafted products infused with cultural, social and political undertones to inform and inspire.

“The design world had lost a great philosopher and artist, and we ask that the privacy of the family, team and brand are respected at this difficult time.”

The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs released a statement saying: “President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns with grief and sorrow the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant his family patience and solace.”