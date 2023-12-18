Fashion designer Lorenzo Riva dies

Lorenzo Riva has died at the age of 85. The Italian designer is said to have died on Saturday in the San Gerardo Hospital in his hometown of Monza, reported the specialist magazine WWD. Riva worked as artistic director for the fashion house Balenciaga in the early 1980s.

The designer was known for his bridal and haute couture creations. He presented his first couture collection in Florence in 1972, after which he moved to Paris. He stayed in France until 1984 and then returned to Italy.

Lorenzo Riva SS11. Credits: Launchmetrics / Spotlight

Riva entered the international market with his eponymous brand and went on to organise shows abroad, including in Japan. In 2012, the Italian designer sold the majority of his brand to an Italian production company. However, in 2018, Riva decided to create a new brand: L'Or by Lorenzo Riva.