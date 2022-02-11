Fashion game Drest names new CEO as founder steps into new role

Lisa Bridgett has been named the new CEO of luxury fashion styling game Drest as founder Lucy Yeomans begins a new position.

Yeomans, who launched Drest in 2019, is becoming co-chair, and will also step into the role of chief brand and product officer, where she will spearhead Drest’s strategic product, partnerships, brand and creative development.

She will be accompanied in the co-chair role by investor and entrepreneur Graham Edwards.

Incoming CEO Bridgett joined Drest when it was founded in 2019, and has since worked her way up the ranks from chief marketing and commercial officer to chief operating officer, a position she’s held since February 2020.

Earlier in her career, she held a variety of sales and marketing jobs at big-name brands like Ralph Lauren and Net-a-Porter.

Bridgett will join Drest’s board and will drive the businesses’ development across gaming, media, data and e-commerce as it prepares for “rapid acceleration” in 2022. Drest said it has experienced a 250 percent year-on-year growth in its number of users.

The relationship between the fashion and gaming worlds has been heating up in recent years, with the two industries expected to play a key role in the fast-developing - but still largely speculative - metaverse.

Yeomans said Bridgett was “the natural choice” for the CEO role, describing her as an “inspiring and impressive global business leader, having achieved success with her dynamic digital competence across the industries of music, fashion and gaming”.

“We have reached an exciting moment in Drest's trajectory and, as is necessary for all start-ups at this stage, we are setting up all elements of our business for long-term success,” she said.

Bridgett commented: “I am elated at being able to drive Drest further with Lucy Yeomans, a leading visionary in the content and technology product innovation space, who has changed the user experience of luxury.

“In my role, I will be focused on scaling Drest through our developer ecosystem, marketing channels and strategic revenue streams, building on the impressive growth our user base is experiencing.”