Fashion industry pays tribute to George Michael

- Danielle Wightman-Stone |
-
Supermodels Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell have led tributes to pop superstar George Michael, who died at his home in Oxfordshire aged 53, on Christmas Day.
Michael “passed away peacefully” at home, according to his publicist, with his manager, Michael Lippman, stating that the cause of death as heart failure.
Crawford, who was one of the supermodels who starred in his iconic 1990 ‘Freedom’ music video, took to social media to share a video of her with the singer alongside the caption, “Feeling very honoured to have been a part of #GeorgeMichael’s #Freedom90 video. His bravery inspired all of us. RIP George.”
While Campbell posted: “Too much loss May you R .I.P #GeorgeMichael the man with the Golden Angelic voice. #freedom90 was an honour .”
George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ music video in 1990 is seen by many as a defining pop culture moment that marked a crossroad between the fashion and music world. The video starred five of the leading supermodels of the day with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz joining Crawford and Campbell lip-syncing the singer’s lyrics.
Evangelista took to Instagram to share her tribute to the singer, saying: “I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy. #GeorgeMichael #ripgeorgemichael.”
While Turlington said: “It's a blue Christmas without you /react-text #GeorgeMichael react-text: 38 Thank you for your soulful music and open heart.”
Among those who remembered him were Madonna, who wrote on Twitter: “Farewell my friend! Another great artist leaves us”. Also paying tribute was model Coco Rocha who took to Instagram to share: “Cannot believe that yet another great has passed before 2016 has ended. #GeorgeMichael was an incredible talent and an icon to the worlds of music and fashion. 'Freedom' will forever be THE model anthem and I can guarantee it was the song that inspired all your favourite models for the last 26 years. #Freedom90.”
Fashion designer Donatella Versace left a number of messages for the singer who she called a “dearest friend,” the first stated: “Goodbye my dear friend. He is waiting for you in heaven,” in reference to her brother, while the second simply said: “you will never be forgotten”.
Photographer Mario Testino also said “we will miss you”, while model Adriana Lima said his music would “forever live in my heart”.
British designer Stella McCartney who drew inspiration from Michael’s music left a touching tribute on social media: “George… You inspired, you filled the room with no apology and filled my childhood with such moments of magnificence… I am so sad that you have left us with sadness in our souls…I am proud to have known you. What a sad end to such a happy day.”
George Michael, 1963-2016.
Image: George Michael Facebook
More news
Most read
-
Google’s Top 10 Fashion Questions of 2016
-
Mary Portas to discuss the Brexit at Spring Fair 2017
-
The world's fashion community pays tribute to Franca Sozzani
-
Brexit, six months in – boon or gloom for the UK fashion industry?
-
American Apparel closes 12 U.K. locations before 2017
-
Brioni opens its flagship store on Madison Avenue
-
Why Fast Retailing, LVMH, and Hermes were good investments for 2016
LATEST JOBS
Editor’s pick
-
Poll - What do you think the fashion news highlights of 2016 were?
-
Forget about Black Friday, Singles' Day is where the money is at
-
Lidewij Edelkoort: "Do something with the sleeve"
-
360° video - A look inside of Ecco's W-21 new store concept
-
135 Louis Vuitton Speedy 30s needed to cover the world's highest rent