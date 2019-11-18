Fashion photographer Terry O’Neill dies aged 81

British fashion and celebrity photographer Terry O’Neill, known for capturing iconic shots of London during the Swinging Sixties, has died aged 81.

O’Neill, who has snapped icons including the Queen, Elton John, The Beatles, Nelson Mandela and Amy Winehouse, died at his home on Saturday after battling cancer. Last month, the British photographer was awarded a CBE (Commander of Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his contribution to photography.

A statement issued by Iconic Images, which licensed O'Neill's pictures, said: “It is with a heavy heart that Iconic Images announces the passing of Terry O’Neill, CBE. Terry was a class act, quick-witted and filled with charm. Anyone who was lucky enough to know or work with him can attest to his generosity and modesty. As one of the most iconic photographers of the last 60 years, his legendary pictures will forever remain imprinted in our memories as well as in our hearts and minds.”