Fashion SVP to host industry veteran speakers at summer show

Fashion SVP is set to return to London this upcoming summer season. The trade show will launch from June 26-27 in Olympia, London with a host of fashion brands that will share insights and news from the industry.

The trade fair's line up includes Temperley London, Roland Mouret, Guide London, and Clothesource. Fashion SVP speakers include Estelle Williams, head of collection and development at Roland Mouret; vice president of supply chain and production at Temperley London, director of Guide London Richard Benson, and director of Clothesource Liz Leffman. These industry leaders along with others will help guide attendees by offering advice and solution to sourcing issues. They will host open seasons touching on subjects including retail, sourcing, the future of retail, long range planning, and more.

“Our Sourcing Briefings always attract a huge amount interest and are always packed on the days of the show," Fashion SVP event director Buzz Carter, said in a statement. "These sessions, free to show visitors as part of the Fashion SVP experience, give provide practical advice and solutions to the real challenges faced by hyper-busy executives every day in real, pressured situations. We’re always grateful that leading and inspirational industry figures agree to come to share their knowledge and vast experience.”

Fashion SVP currently features more than 120 global suppliers. These suppliers are chosen for their knowledge in production as well as apparel buying and production. Launch in 2012 by Idex Exhibitors, the apparel trade show has grown as one of the largest in the UK, according to a press release from the company.